EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
Estonia

Kaupo Rosin heads Estonia's external intelligence cyber activities on Russian front

Kaupo Rosin, head of Estonia's foreign intelligence agency, Välisluureamet (VLA).
Kaupo Rosin, head of Estonia's foreign intelligence agency, Välisluureamet (VLA). © Republic of Estonia/Ministry of Defence
The young Colonel Rosin, who was appointed nearly 30 years after the founding of the Estonian external intelligence service under the aegis of the defence ministry, heads a service which is in the front line against Russia. [...]
Published on 08/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Kaupo Rosin heads Estonia's external intelligence cyber activities on Russian front 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!