BELARUS UKRAINE

Kyiv counts on Kalinovsky Regiment to prepare for a post-Lukashenko Belarus

The Belarusian armed opposition group Kalinovsky, which has been present in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, is becoming ever closer to the Kyiv authorities. Ukraine is hoping to tap into the movement to exert greater influence over Minsk's affairs. [...] (687 words)
Issue dated 01/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

