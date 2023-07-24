Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
The Intelligence Gazette
EUROPE RUSSIA UKRAINE UNITED STATES

Yulia Shoigu, Akhmed Zakayev, NGA drops analogue imaging, NATO, Bernard Emié

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. [...]
Published on 24/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Members of the special OBON battalion of Chechen fighters who were supposed to join the regular Ukrainian army under contract. © Intelligence Online
Spotlight
CHECHNYA EUROPE UKRAINE 28/11/2022

Divided Chechen diaspora redoubles efforts to woo Kyiv 

The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine.

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Yulia Shoigu, Akhmed Zakayev, NGA drops analogue imaging, NATO, Bernard Emié 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!