BELARUS UKRAINE

Kyiv and Minsk keep diplomatic and trade ties despite sanctions

Despite the sanctions it has itself imposed on Belarus, Ukraine is continuing to import vital supplies from the country. Contact is being discreetly maintained between the two countries via business networks and even through the presidential office in Kyiv. [...] (256 words)
Issue dated 16/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

