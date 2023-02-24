Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spy Way Of Life
BELARUS POLAND

Beer Station: the Warsaw pub where the Belarusian dissidence's plans are brewed

Beer Station in Warsaw.
Beer Station in Warsaw. © Intelligence Online
All over the world, spies have their favourite hangouts for hush-hush conversation and impromptu reunions. This week, Intelligence Online heads down to a basement pub in central Warsaw, where exiled Belarusians gather to seek comfort and share critical information about their struggle against the Lukashenko regime over a choice selection of draught beers. [...] (1064 words)
Issue dated 24/02/2023 Reading time 5 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Beer Station: the Warsaw pub where the Belarusian dissidence's plans are brewed 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!