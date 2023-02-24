Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS UKRAINE

Belarusian dissidence forms armed unit under Ukrainian patronage

A section of the opposition to Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's regime is working with Ukraine's military command to establish a "second international legion". The predominantly Belarusian unit is meant to first fight in Ukraine and later prepare to march on Minsk. [...] (625 words)
Issue dated 24/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

