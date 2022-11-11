Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
BELARUS

Alexander Azarov, spymaster of the Belarusian dissidence in exile

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Azarov, founder of the Belarusian opposition group Bypol.
The Warsaw-based Bypol union of Lukashenko regime defectors is proving to be a thorn in Belarusian intelligence's side. The man behind the movement, Alexander Azarov, has seen it grow from informal roots in October 2020 into a structured organisation. [...] (1295 words)
Issue dated 11/11/2022 Reading time 6 minutes

Government Intelligence

