Intelligence Online has the details of DGSE director Bernard Emié's 24 March trip to Minsk, during which the French intelligence service attempted to act as a mediator with Alexander Lukashenko. Vladimir Putin confirmed the next day that Belarus had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on its soil, though a week later Lukashenko called for a truce between Moscow and Kyiv.
A British court has rejected a request from Belarusian facial recognition software developer Synesis to be delisted, opting to trust state intelligence over proof provided by the claimant. The decision has some sanctioned entities wondering whether it is still useful to hire private investigators at all.
The US lobbying firm has been commissioned by a new Brussels-based NGO, Center for a European Future, to help prepare the ground for Minsk and Kyiv's EU integration. The think-tank is led by an experienced PR professional with strong ties in Ukraine but few contacts in Minsk.
A document leaked by a consortium of journalists has shed light on some of the Russian networks in charge of increasing Moscow's influence in Minsk. But there are also a handful of individuals shaping and reshaping Russia's Belarus policy left unmasked and still working from behind the scenes.
The Belarusian armed opposition group Kalinovsky, which has been present in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, is becoming ever closer to the Kyiv authorities. Ukraine is hoping to tap into the movement to exert greater influence over Minsk's affairs.
Smear campaigns, orchestrated leaks and a coup plot: with Belarus' role in the war in Ukraine in the balance, the country's political and security elite have been struggling to have President Alexander Lukashenko's ear and the support of the intelligence services.
