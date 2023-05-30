Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS

Loyal lieutenant Nikolai Karpenkov prepares for post-Lukashenko

Acting on persistent rumours of President Alexander Lukashenko's possible replacement, his faithful security chief and deputy interior minister colonel Karpenkov has been rallying his network of journalists and experts to broadcast messages of support for the leader and preferred succession scenarios. [...] (440 words)
Published on 30/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

