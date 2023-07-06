Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BELARUS

Belarusian opposition shaken by infiltration accusations

More powerless than ever against Alexander Lukashenko who has tightened his grip on power following recent events, Belarusian dissidents in exile are facing increasingly detailed accusations of collusion with Minsk intelligence. [...] (583 words)
Published on 06/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Belarusian opposition shaken by infiltration accusations 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!