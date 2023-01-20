Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BELARUS UKRAINE

War in Ukraine: Kalinovsky Regiment aims to expand

The militia group opposed to Alexander Lukashenko, and which is backed by the Ukrainian military intelligence service, is attracting more and more members. Led by its two clandestine commanders, however, it is still locked in dispute with the other exiled Belarusian opposition factions. [...] (533 words)
Issue dated 20/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  War in Ukraine: Kalinovsky Regiment aims to expand 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!