Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA UKRAINE

Deposed Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich chairman at heart of secret Kyiv-Moscow negotiations

Intelligence Online has learned that Moscow is trying to recuperate the chairman of the Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturer after his arrest by the latter's internal intelligence department for alleged collusion with the Russian state. This comes just two years after a Chinese company close to the Chinese Communist Party tried to buy the company. [...] (699 words)
Issue dated 07/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL). © Serhii Nuzhenko/Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE UKRAINE 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators 

As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Deposed Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich chairman at heart of secret Kyiv-Moscow negotiations 
This article can also be read here:   Government Intelligence

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!