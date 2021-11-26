Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

NIIRK spymasters scrutinise Baltic and Central Asian countries via state media

NIIRK, the small scientific research centre made up of ex-KGB agents is making assessment of "communication flows" a central priority. It is examining these in the three Baltic countries and five Central Asian states where Moscow is trying to push its narratives using soft power tools, such as the Rossotrudnichestvo and state media outlets. [...] (497 words)
Issue dated 26/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
