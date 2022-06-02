Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Russian soft power agency pulls out all the stops to spread the Kremlin line

Yevgeny Primakov Jr, head of Rossotroudnitchestvo.
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, head of Rossotroudnitchestvo. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Aid and cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo is a highly versatile tool in Russia's public relations armoury that has close links with the intelligence services. The role of the agency and its satellite bodies have been remodelled somewhat, however, since the start of the war in Ukraine. [...] (562 words)
Issue dated 02/06/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Government Intelligence

Government Intelligence

