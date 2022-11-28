Zelensky expands his war task force
A former special forces officer and a government minister have joined the core team the Ukrainian president sent up the day Russia invaded. [...]
The alternative government set up by opponents to the Lukashenko regime is struggling to win the Ukrainian government's confidence. Its shadow defence minister is out of favour in Kyiv in the wake of a failed attempt to lead a battalion of volunteers. [...]
The Paris-based Bart-Masho association, which presents itself as a representative of the Chechen diaspora in Europe, is honing its alliances with the Ukrainian parliament. It hopes to build on its Track II diplomacy successes to oust rival exiled groups. [...]
Splits among Ukraine's hesitant Western European allies following the Russian invasion have grown into divisions over the plan for what should happen after the war. There is a growing gulf between Ukraine's expectations and the Western outlook regarding Crimea, relations with Russia and the future of the Moscow regime. [...]
A key player behind the scenes in Uzbekistan's circles of power, the president's eldest daughter Saida Mirziyoyeva is working to burnish her country's image in the West, with the help of French cultural connections and US lobbyists. [...]
The "Centre", the headquarters of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, has long used compatriots for intelligence or influence operations. Ukraine has in contrast relied little on its own nationals or descendants living abroad. But Volodymyr Zelensky now intends to exploit this precious resource. [...]