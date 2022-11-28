Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CHECHNYA EUROPE UKRAINE

Divided Chechen diaspora redoubles efforts to woo Kyiv

Members of the special OBON battalion of Chechen fighters who were supposed to join the regular Ukrainian army under contract.
Members of the special OBON battalion of Chechen fighters who were supposed to join the regular Ukrainian army under contract. © Intelligence Online
The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine. [...] (454 words)
Issue dated 28/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Divided Chechen diaspora redoubles efforts to woo Kyiv 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!