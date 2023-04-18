Read this article here:
Eager to play the role of neutral mediator between the warring parties in Ukraine, Pope Francis entertains the idea of hosting negotiations at the Vatican which would be facilitated by the French president. The Kremlin appears receptive to the pontiff's proposal.
The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine.
The Paris-based Bart-Masho association, which presents itself as a representative of the Chechen diaspora in Europe, is honing its alliances with the Ukrainian parliament. It hopes to build on its Track II diplomacy successes to oust rival exiled groups.
Splits among Ukraine's hesitant Western European allies following the Russian invasion have grown into divisions over the plan for what should happen after the war. There is a growing gulf between Ukraine's expectations and the Western outlook regarding Crimea, relations with Russia and the future of the Moscow regime.
Major General Kyrylo Budanov has two new stars freshly sewn on his uniform and is fighting on all fronts for Kyiv. From information campaigns to collecting intelligence about Minsk and localising Russian agents, in the name of war, the GUR is taking on many new missions.
France is still struggling to find its footing within NATO, which has been pushed back into the limelight since the renewed tensions between Ukraine and Russia. In addition, the French senate is wary of the connections one of its potential candidates to NATO, Senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, has in Moscow.
The "Centre", the headquarters of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, has long used compatriots for intelligence or influence operations. Ukraine has in contrast relied little on its own nationals or descendants living abroad. But Volodymyr Zelensky now intends to exploit this precious resource.