CHINA RUSSIA

Russian soft power ups ambitions in Central Asia for 2022

Moscow has grand plans for its networks of influence abroad over the coming year, starting with the need to maintain its declining dominance in Central Asia. But these ambitious goals could come up against the situation in Kazakhstan, where India, China and other powers are using their own approaches. [...] (690 words)
Issue dated 14/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Further reading
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (left) was received on 16 December 2021 in Moscow by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. © President of Russia
MONGOLIA RUSSIA 24/12/2021

Moscow makes play to maintain its Mongolian leverage 

Exasperated by American attempts to curry favour with countries it considers its traditional allies, Moscow sent its spymaster Nikolai Patrushev to the Mongolian capital to ensure that Russia stays in new president Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's good books. [...]
FRANCE RUSSIA 13/12/2021

Russian soft power chief Yevgeni Primakov Jr visits Paris to boost Franco-Russian relations 

While the Franco-Russian relationship has been sustained by a resurgence of activity in recent months, the end of the year was not as fruitful as hoped. In order to restore order and to mitigate the nuisances caused by political disputes, the head of the Russian cultural institution Rossotrudnichestvo visited Paris in person at the end of November. [...]
Yevgeni Primakov Jr, director of the Russian cultural influence agency during his visit to Paris on 26 November 2021.
Yevgeni Primakov Jr, director of the Russian cultural influence agency during his visit to Paris on 26 November 2021. © Maison russe des sciences et de la culture à Paris
BELARUS 27/10/2021

Lukashenko holds off on inevitable KGB reform 

Faced with a resurgent internal crisis, the regime in Minsk has turned on its intelligence service, the KGB, the supposed deficiences of which have been singled out for criticism by Alexander Lukashenko. This has given rise to yet another reshuffle among senior KGB personnel but the inevitable radical reform the service needs has again been put off for another day. [...]
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. © Mikhail Voskresenskiy/Kremlin Pool/Sputnik
UNITED STATES AFGHANISTAN TADJIKISTAN 10/09/2021

US diplomat John Ginkel keeps eye on Kabul from Dushanbe 

Away from the tumult in Kabul, neighbouring Tajikistan is a key vantage point from which to observe the Central Asian region. A regional expert based at the US embassy is keeping Washington up to speed with the latest developments. [...]
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019.
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019. © usembassy.dushanbe/Facebook

