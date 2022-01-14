Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

SBU contract winner Altair-775 also partner of major Western cyber companies in Kyiv

Ukrainian interceptions specialist Altair-775, which is to supply its new secure information system to Ukraine's SBU internal intelligence service, is also a leading distributor for Western companies including France's Thales group. The company is also a long-standing partner of Swiss firm Crypto AG, which is close to the CIA and other Western intelligence services. [...] (159 words)
Issue dated 14/01/2022
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  SBU contract winner Altair-775 also partner of major Western cyber companies in Kyiv 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!