Intelligence Online
FRANCE INDIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Paris tries to convince Abu Dhabi to transfer Rafale offsets contract to India

Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation, and French President Emmanuel Macron. © Ludovic Marin/ Pool via Reuters
Dassault Aviation is hoping to leverage its negotiations with the UAE's Tawarun over a blocked offsets contract for 80 Rafales to make up for delays on offsets obligations from an earlier order for its fighter jets from India. [...] (247 words)
Issue dated 28/02/2023

International Dealmaking

