Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE MIDDLE EAST

With defence in its sights, Jolt Capital cosies up to leading Gulf families

Advised by former French armed forces minister Florence Parly, the investment fund is stepping up its fundraising in the Middle East. With close ties to Paris, Jolt intends to strengthen its defence business. [...]
Published on 19/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  With defence in its sights, Jolt Capital cosies up to leading Gulf families 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!