FRANCE MIDDLE EAST

France's finance minister and Ardian align to capture Gulf sovereign wealth fund windfall

French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire.
French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire. © Eliot Blondet /Abacapress.com/Reuters
The private investment fund Ardian, a close partner of several sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf, is to open an office in Abu Dhabi. This further confirms its role as a key link between France and these funds and their deep pockets. [...] (504 words)
Issue dated 23/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

