France, Middle East
Thales reshuffles senior Gulf execs to strengthen connections with SAMI and Tawazun

With the official creation of its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia this year, Thales is overhauling management to further consolidate its hand in the region. [...]
Published on 26.09.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

