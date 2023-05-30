Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

Tikehau, Ardian, Rothschild, Bpifrance: French funds woo Al Othaim clan

Abdullah Al Othaim is heir to the empire built up by his father with the discount supermarket chain Abdullah Al Othaim Markets.
Abdullah Al Othaim is heir to the empire built up by his father with the discount supermarket chain Abdullah Al Othaim Markets. © Wirestock, Inc./Alamy banque d'images
As France and Saudi Arabia add the final touches to their strategic partnership, French investment funds are eyeing the fortunes of the wealthy Saudi business dynasties. The Al Othaim conglomerate is being especially courted. [...] (571 words)
Published on 30/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, CEO of Adnoc, and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, at a signing ceremony before a state dinner in France on 18 July, 2022. © Romain Gaillard/Pool/Abacapress.com/Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 24/01/2023

Patrick Pouyanné and Sultan Al Jaber play central role in France-UAE business ties 

The first Franco-Emirati business council will be held in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of French finance minister Bruno Le Maire's visit to the United Arab Emirates next week. The council was launched in July, during UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Paris.

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Tikehau, Ardian, Rothschild, Bpifrance: French funds woo Al Othaim clan 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!