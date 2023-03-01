Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Axiom Telecom woes cast shadow on UAE's EDGE Group chief Faisal Al Bannai's stellar rise

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of Edge Group.
Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of Edge Group. © Khushnum Bhandari/Reuters
Axiom Telecom, founded by UAE technology security honcho Faisal Al Bannai, the founder of the cyber firm Darkmatter, is poised to lay off around 50 engineers. [...] (301 words)
Issue dated 01/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

