One year on, CPX, formerly Digital14, still finding itself
Since the breakup of the Emirati part public cyberintelligence firm Digital14, offshoot CPX has been through a turbulent time with its management. [...]
Read this article here:
Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop its cyber capacities are starting to bear fruit, just as domestic business opportunities are starting to dry up for its neighbour and rival, the United Arab Emirates. The kingdom, which is determined to play a regional role, is using soft and hard power to boost its efforts to attract the latest technology. [...]
Determined to create super-champions in all of Abu Dhabi's strategic sectors, the national security adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed is banking on his investment funds to consolidate his control. He is reinforcing his role, in areas ranging from aeronautics to the naval sector, making himself the key pillar of President Mohammed bin Zayed's defence strategy. [...]
In the latest development in the power struggle taking place in the Al Nahyan clan, cyber security company Digital14 is about to be reorganised. In line with a now well-established routine, it will be succeeded by a new Emirati cyber offensive avatar. [...]