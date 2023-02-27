Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Dassault and Tawazun in stalemate on Rafale deal offset terms

A Rafale on display at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
A Rafale on display at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi. © Intelligence Online
Offset issues are causing troubles with the delivery of 80 French Rafale to Abu Dhabi, a contract supposed to symbolise the good relations between French President Emmanuel Macron and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. [...] (310 words)
Issue dated 27/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

