FRANCE INDIA PAKISTAN

French defence leaders keen to keep the ball rolling with India

With New Delhi's gaze still turned towards France after its acquisition of Dassault Rafales, Air Liquide, Safran, Naval Group, Thales and others are hoping for more business in India. The French Ministry of Armed Forces has all its attention focused on this window of opportunity. [...] (549 words)
Issue dated 29/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

