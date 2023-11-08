Your account has been succesfully created.
France
French Defence and Foreign ministries disagree on Indo-Pacific policy

The French Foreign Ministry is pushing for an "all sector" strategy in the Indo-Pacific, while the defence ministry is in favour of preserving its influence in the Indian Ocean. [...]
Published on 08.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

