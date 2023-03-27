Ukrainian defence ministry caught up in French red tape
In its search for military equipment, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence faces a major adversary: the onerous administrative procedures of a French fund set up to equip the country.
Read this article here:
With New Delhi's gaze still turned towards France after its acquisition of Dassault Rafales, Air Liquide, Safran, Naval Group, Thales and others are hoping for more business in India. The French Ministry of Armed Forces has all its attention focused on this window of opportunity.
As fighting in the Donbass intensifies, Kyiv is negotiating with the West to obtain heavier weapons. It is especially keen to obtain airborne weaponry, but while the US, followed by most European countries, has started to respond, Paris is reluctant to follow.
The Ukraine conflict has forced France, like Germany, to rethink its 2023 defence budget in order to funnel more funds into special operations and intelligence equipment. Each agency and branch of the army is compiling its list of urgent requests.