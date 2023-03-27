Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE UKRAINE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UAE's surplus Mirage fighter jets look set to go to Ukraine

A Mirage 2000-9 of the UAE Air Force.
A Mirage 2000-9 of the UAE Air Force. © Stocktrek Images, Inc/Alamy banque d'images
The race is on to supply Ukraine with French fighter aircraft in addition to the ones it is due to receive from the US. Countries that have acquired Mirages from Dassault are being canvassed. [...] (499 words)
Issue dated 27/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

