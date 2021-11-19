Read this article here:
The Australian navy is considering purchasing transition submersibles ahead of the announced US nuclear submarine delivery. To help convince Canberra take the plunge, the Swedish manufacturer can count on TG Public Affairs, whose principal Brendan Tegg is close to Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. [...]
The operator of one of the world's largest private fleets of fighter jets, Draken, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, a promising market given the air force's need for help in Yemen. The people skills of the UK's former chief of defence staff, Nicholas Houghton, went a long way to securing this success with Riyadh. [...]
The brand new reseller AFB Systems, founded by a former business development manager of Italian cyber intelligence firm IPS, hopes to make its mark on an Emirati market that has become difficult for Italian players to navigate. [...]
The Satellite Applications Catapult, which supports Britain's space industry and promotes innovation, communicates mostly about its projects which support civilian applications of satellite technology. But it also backs the development of space technologies useful for intelligence collection. [...]