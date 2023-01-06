Paris takes interest in Japanese naval rearmament
After supplying undersea drones to Japan, French companies have their eye on other contracts with the Japanese Navy. [...]
With New Delhi's gaze still turned towards France after its acquisition of Dassault Rafales, Air Liquide, Safran, Naval Group, Thales and others are hoping for more business in India. The French Ministry of Armed Forces has all its attention focused on this window of opportunity. [...]
Intelligence Online has seen the full audit report - not the redacted public version - on Naval Group's corvette sale programme to the Royal Malaysian Navy. The report focuses on financial dealings between the BNS shipyard and Germany's Rheinmetall Group, but a secret section looks at potential corrupt practices in ancillary contracts that followed the sale of submarines in 2002. [...]
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]