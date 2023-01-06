Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Paris pursues big submarine ambitions in Indo-Pacific

With tensions rising in the waters around China, a busy year of submarine sales prospection is in store for Naval Group and its defence partners in Jakarta, Manila, Delhi and Brunei. [...] (549 words)
Issue dated 06/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
Spotlight
FRANCE GERMANY MALAYSIA 31/08/2022

Naval Group and Rheinmetall contracts caught up in Malaysian anti-corruption audit 

Intelligence Online has seen the full audit report - not the redacted public version - on Naval Group's corvette sale programme to the Royal Malaysian Navy. The report focuses on financial dealings between the BNS shipyard and Germany's Rheinmetall Group, but a secret section looks at potential corrupt practices in ancillary contracts that followed the sale of submarines in 2002. [...]
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Spotlight
AUSTRALIA FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]

