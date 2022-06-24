Your account has been succesfully created.
Spymaster
INDIA

Samant Kumar Goel, the man taking Indian intelligence to the world stage

A tight trio overseeing India's strategic issues.
A tight trio overseeing India's strategic issues.
Samant Kumar Goel, the director of India's intelligence service, the Research & Analysis Wing, whose influence once barely extended into its neighbourhood, is now the most courted spymaster by the West amid a strategic shift towards Asia. [...] (1026 words)
Issue dated 24/06/2022 Reading time 5 minutes
INDIA TADJIKISTAN 19/11/2021

India strengthens foothold in Tajikistan to keep watch on Kabul and Islamabad 

The new partnership agreement with his Tajik counterpart reaffirms India's national security adviser Ajit Doval's pivotal role in New Delhi's expanding influence in Central Asia. This strengthened outpost also gives India a broader view of the Afghan conflict and the disputed region of Kashmir. [...]

