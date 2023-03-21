Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
EUROPE UNITED STATES VIETNAM

Leonardo pounces on potential Vietnamese helicopter deal after Moscow loses exclusivity

The war in Ukraine is forcing Vietnam into having to acquire a new fleet of civil and military helicopters over the next few years due to problems with the maintenance and update of its Russian-made aircraft. Its authorities have been swamped with offers from Western defence manufacturers. [...] (376 words)
Issue dated 21/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Leonardo pounces on potential Vietnamese helicopter deal after Moscow loses exclusivity 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!