Dassault mired in Japanese surveillance plane conflict
Japan is preparing its rearmament and starting to prospect for materiel to defend itself from China but Dassault's chances of landing new contracts are not looking good.
Read this article here:
With New Delhi's gaze still turned towards France after its acquisition of Dassault Rafales, Air Liquide, Safran, Naval Group, Thales and others are hoping for more business in India. The French Ministry of Armed Forces has all its attention focused on this window of opportunity.
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao's much-awaited £155m gift to Oxford University is slow in coming due to the businesswoman's entanglement in the Vietnamese Communist Party's anti-corruption campaign and her company Sovico's supposed involvement in energy and weapons contracts with Russia.
The prestigious British Army commando unit, the Special Air Service is carrying out a major overhaul of its helicopter fleet, which is used for the country's most sensitive missions. The aim is to restore the projection and stealth capabilities of its troops.
A video which appeared on social media in late April showing two pilots in China - one of them a foreigner - has revived the question of the training of People's Liberation Army pilots by Westerners, some from France, already reported on by Intelligence Online.
As sanctions against Moscow reverberate, more and more countries are quietly trying to offload their fleets of Russian-made fighter planes, which are now deprived of technical support. But only one buyer, acting through discreet brokers, has shown any interest:
Airbus Helicopters is in pole position to sell several dozen transport and reconnaissance helicopters to Morocco's air force and its gendarmerie. But the competition is stiff, with the US firms Sikorsky and Bell and Italy's Leonardo keen to get a piece of the pie.