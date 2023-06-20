Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
VIETNAM

Round two in Leonardo-Thales tussle over Hanoi radar contract

The Star NG civil radar contract has been called off in Vietnam, but Thales and Leonardo are still firing shots at each other. Aside from Leonardo's protests over the procedure, the contract suspension can be linked to in-fighting within the Vietnamese administration and to Thales' local partner [...] (447 words)
Published on 20/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Round two in Leonardo-Thales tussle over Hanoi radar contract 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!