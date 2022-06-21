Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
BELARUS

Western intelligence services keeping close eye on growing threat of civil war in Belarus

Minsk manifestation
Minsk manifestation © Maksim Safaniuk/Alamy
The state of high tension prevailing in Minsk has pushed security services in the US, the UK, Turkey and Ukraine to prepare for the possibility of matters taking a military turn. Lukashenko's inner circle is preparing to face guerilla-style attacks, but armed opposition groups do not exclude launching a conventional offensive, with support from their allies. [...] (796 words)
Issue dated 21/06/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
BELARUS 01/06/2022

Versatility-driven Minsk focuses on made-in-Belarus arms 

The Belarusian government's pro-Russian narrative is starting to grate with its arms procurement projects, which are geared towards building autonomy and more intended to guard against aggression similar to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine than to fight NATO. [...]
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 16, 2022, during the meeting of heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 16, 2022, during the meeting of heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation. © Alexander Nemenov/Pool via Reuters
FRANCE BELARUS 07/03/2022

Alisia, the French operation that neutralised Lukashenko 

At the centre of everyone's attention, Minsk was the subject of an intelligence operation led by Paris that helped dissuade Alexander Lukashenko from sending his troops to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow is considering its next move, while its CIS allies are keeping a low profile. [...]
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) during exercises of the Russian strategic deterrent forces in Moscow, 19 February 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) during exercises of the Russian strategic deterrent forces in Moscow, 19 February 2022. © Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA/MaxPPP

