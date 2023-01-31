Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS EUROPE

Belarusian opposition's lobbying rubs European Council the wrong way

The lawsuit between Brussels and facial recognition provider Synesis put the anti-Lukashenko organisation Bypol in the hotseat. Ex-Cop Alexander Azarov's already fragile reputation has taken yet another blow. [...] (675 words)
Issue dated 31/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

