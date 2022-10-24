Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA UKRAINE BELARUS

Russian-Belarusian deception a partial success

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with military officials in Minsk on 10 October 2022.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with military officials in Minsk on 10 October 2022. © Maxim Guchek/Belta/AFP
The reactivation of the joint Russian-Belarusian military group has triggered concern in security circles in Minsk, which are reticent about direct involvement in the war in Ukraine. Recent manoeuvres obscure two distinct deception operations, one by the Kremlin and the other by Belarus's KGB. [...] (456 words)
Issue dated 24/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

