BELARUS

Lukashenko removes top Belarusian military commanders

The Belarusian presidency carried out a series of personnel changes among its military top brass over the summer. Hidden among them were two sackings that stem from the failure of GRU efforts to infiltrate the opposition in exile. [...]
Published on 29/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Further reading
Vladimir Makei's death lies at the heart of the great spy game between East and West © Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA/MaxPPP//Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Handout/EPA/MaxPPP//Reuters//iStock/Gorodenkoff/Imaginima
Spotlight
BELARUS RUSSIA UKRAINE 05/12/2022

Deceased foreign minister was at heart of East- West intelligence games 

Vladimir Makei's exchanges with Minsk's European allies were watched very closely by Russia, until Belarus's diplomacy chief unexpectedly died on 26 November in the Belarusian capital.

