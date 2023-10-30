France, Russia
French intelligence delves back into Chechen diaspora
Ukrainian authorities are eager to make fruitful connections that serve them in the information realm, and as such are cosying up to the Chechen opposition fringes when it suits.
The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine.
The Paris-based Bart-Masho association, which presents itself as a representative of the Chechen diaspora in Europe, is honing its alliances with the Ukrainian parliament. It hopes to build on its Track II diplomacy successes to oust rival exiled groups.