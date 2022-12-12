Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE VATICAN

Pope courts Macron to mediate negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv

Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican, October 2022.
Eager to play the role of neutral mediator between the warring parties in Ukraine, Pope Francis Francis entertains the idea of hosting negotiations at the Vatican which would be facilitated by the French president. The Kremlin appears receptive to the pontiff's proposal. [...] (804 words)
Issue dated 12/12/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

