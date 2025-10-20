Running story

Lawfare: inside the pursuit to weaponise international law

As diplomatic tensions surge worldwide, international law has returned to the forefront as a major point of conflict between the powers that be. States competing to take the lead in global affairs are each seeking to bend international legal practice to their will, be it by challenging the current rules or striving to keep them. That war of influence, for and by the law and commonly known as lawfare, is giving rise to hushed battles in the corridors of the international organisations that Intelligence Online investigates in depth.