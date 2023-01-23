Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
The Intelligence Gazette
CHINA EUROPEAN UNION PALESTINE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES UZBEKISTAN

UK tight with US space force, Uzbek state probe, Abbas succession reboot, Russian separatists summit, China's reservists

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. This week, we hone in on London and Tashkent via Ramallah, Brussels and Beijing. [...] (718 words)
Issue dated 23/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Members of the special OBON battalion of Chechen fighters who were supposed to join the regular Ukrainian army under contract. © Intelligence Online
Spotlight
CHECHNYA EUROPE UKRAINE 28/11/2022

Divided Chechen diaspora redoubles efforts to woo Kyiv 

The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine. [...]

