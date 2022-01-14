Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

French senate concerned about its potential NATO candidate's Russian friends

French senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, the vice-president of NATO-PA, with Prince Joachim Murat (right) in Paris, France in July 2021.
French senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, the vice-president of NATO-PA, with Prince Joachim Murat (right) in Paris, France in July 2021. © Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam/Twitter
France is still struggling to find its footing within NATO, which has been pushed back into the limelight since the renewed tensions between Ukraine and Russia. In addition, the French senate is wary of the connections one of its potential candidates to NATO, Senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, has in Moscow. [...] (901 words)
Issue dated 14/01/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron. © Eliot Blondet/Abaca Press/Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA 05/07/2021

Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians 

Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  French senate concerned about its potential NATO candidate's Russian friends 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!