Kazakhtelecom symbolises Nazarbayev clan sleaze
The recent arrest of ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev's nephew has put the spotlight on the former ruling family's hold over Kazakhstan's telecommunications sector. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
Gennady Timchenko, the sole oligarch involved in strategic projects for Paris, was prepared for the imposition of Western sanctions thanks to the Franco-Russian business network he has built up over the years. He and his wife now rely on trusted managers for their real estate and hotels. [...]