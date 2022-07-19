Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
EUROPE RUSSIA

Legal trio leads Russian oligarchs' anti-sanction campaigns in Brussels

In Brussels, three advocates from the Daldewolf law firm have specialised in representing Russian businessmen in their battle against European economic and individual sanctions. [...] (334 words)
Issue dated 19/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
RUSSIA FRANCE 10/12/2021

Nord Gold's arbitration against Paris in Montagne d'or case sends arbitrators abuzz 

The launch by Alexei Mordashov's Severgroup of proceedings against the French state over the 'Montagne d'Or' case involving a vast gold-mining project in French Guiana has sparked lively interest from the small community of arbitrators and business diplomats in Paris. [...]
Alexeï Mordashov, head of Severgroup, the holding that controls Nord Gold, claims 4 billions euros in indemnities for the Montagne d'or project.
Alexeï Mordashov, head of Severgroup, the holding that controls Nord Gold, claims 4 billions euros in indemnities for the Montagne d'or project. © Jeff Kowalsky/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Legal trio leads Russian oligarchs' anti-sanction campaigns in Brussels 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!