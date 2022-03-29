Your account has been succesfully created.
EU piles on border protection contracts for eastern front

The European Union's willing display of a united commitment to support its eastern members has been backed with action to extend the framework agreements of its security agencies Frontex and eu-LISA, and send them additional staff. [...] (562 words)
Issue dated 29/03/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
