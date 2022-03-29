Oligarch crackdown shakes up private investigation sector
The wave of sanctions against Russian oligarchs in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine is having a big impact on the corporate intelligence world. [...]
Gennady Timchenko, the sole oligarch involved in strategic projects for Paris, was prepared for the imposition of Western sanctions thanks to the Franco-Russian business network he has built up over the years. He and his wife now rely on trusted managers for their real estate and hotels. [...]
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone. [...]
Lithuania has been particularly affected by the recent friction between the Baltic states and Belarus. Apart from security considerations along its 500km border with Belarus, which is kept under tight surveillance by its security services, Lithuania has had to do without the economic benefits it derived from its key role in the exportation of Belarusan potash. [...]