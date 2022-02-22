Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
CHINA RUSSIA

Russian oligarchs get cold shoulder in China

Igor Sechin, Gennady Timchenko and Oleg Deripaska.
Igor Sechin, Gennady Timchenko and Oleg Deripaska. © SergeiKarpukhin/POOL/EPA/MaxPPP/ YuriKochetkov/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP/ Remy Steinegger/Photoshot/MaxPPP
Despite the friendly rapport between China and Russia's leaders, Russian energy and mining chiefs including Igor Sechin, wannabe intermediaries for the Kremlin, have received a lukewarm reception in Beijing. [...] (533 words)
Issue dated 22/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
RUSSIA CHINA 15/12/2021

State media moguls press for closer Chinese-Russian cooperation in information war 

Top Chinese spin doctor Shen Haixiong is looking to develop ever closer relations with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Kisselyov as Russia and China increasingly feel the need to boost and coordinate the messages put out by their respective state media organisations. [...]
Shen Haixiong (left) and Dmitry Kisseliev signing a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on 11 September.
Shen Haixiong (left) and Dmitry Kisseliev signing a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on 11 September. © Alexander Ryumin/ITAR-TASS News Agency/Alamy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin while visiting the shipyard Zvezda, as Rosneft Russian oil giant chief Igor Sechin accompanies them, outside the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, 4 September 2019, where the Eastern Economic Forum 2019 is hosted by Russia. © Alexander Nemenov/POOL/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
INDIA RUSSIA 14/12/2021

Sechin triggers openings for Rosneft on Putin's trip to India 

Igor Sechin, Rosneft boss and a close friend of Vladimir Putin, jumped on board the president's trip to New Delhi to catch up with his Indian contacts. It was a successful move, ending with a major long-term supply contract for the national oil firm. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Russian oligarchs get cold shoulder in China 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!