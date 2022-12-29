Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE ISRAEL UNITED STATES

Meta threat report puts OSINT specialists under the spotlight

The US technology giant's December threat report highlights several open source intelligence (OSINT) firms, from Social Links to Cyberglobes and Avalanche, marking a shift in the relatively benevolent view of the practice observers have taken until now. [...] (558 words)
Issue dated 29/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

Further reading

