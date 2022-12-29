Israel's Cyberglobes is SBU's new OSINT supplier
Israeli open source intelligence firm Cyberglobes has scooped up a contract, previously held by Rayzone and Ultra, to supply Ukraine's internal intelligence service, the SBU. [...]
Though increasingly sought after by government intelligence services, virtual human intelligence tools have reached a developmental dead-end. Social media sites have been tracking down avatars responsible for online influence campaigns. [...]
Open-source intelligence (OSINT), considered less touchy than cyber-attacking, is less regulated and easier for goverments to showcase. However, the one-upmanship in the sector is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between passive and active intelligence. [...]