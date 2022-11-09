Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL UKRAINE

Israel's Cyberglobes is SBU's new OSINT supplier

Israeli open source intelligence firm Cyberglobes has scooped up a contract, previously held by Rayzone and Ultra, to supply Ukraine's internal intelligence service, the SBU. [...] (174 words)
Issue dated 09/11/2022

Surveillance & Interception

