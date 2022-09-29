Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES FRANCE ISRAEL

Virtual HUMINT specialists test new avenues for their avatars

Though increasingly sought after by government intelligence services, virtual human intelligence tools have reached a developmental dead-end. Social media sites have been tracking down avatars responsible for online influence campaigns. [...] (386 words)
Issue dated 29/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

