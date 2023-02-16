Ukraine seeks to jettison Russian OSINT technology
Having relied for many years on free open source technology, some of Russian origin, Ukraine is now looking to develop its own tools in an area that is crucial for its war effort. [...]
Read this article here:
The US technology giant's December threat report highlights several open source intelligence (OSINT) firms, from Social Links to Cyberglobes and Avalanche, marking a shift in the relatively benevolent view of the practice observers have taken until now. [...]
Though increasingly sought after by government intelligence services, virtual human intelligence tools have reached a developmental dead-end. Social media sites have been tracking down avatars responsible for online influence campaigns. [...]