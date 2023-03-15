Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ISRAEL

Cognyte and Omaha police and firefighters' pension fund fall foul of Meta's crusade

A new episode in the tumult shaking the virtual human intelligence sector has been playing out in a New York courtroom this month. The city of Omaha police and firefighters pension fund has accused Cognyte of failing to reveal its activities in the sector, which it says are behind the company's poor stock exchange performance. [...] (425 words)
Issue dated 15/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

